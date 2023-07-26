Cyber attack hits two south England ambulance services
Two ambulance trusts have been targeted by a cyber attack, NHS England said.
South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) and South Western Ambulance Service (SWASFT), which serve a population of more than 12 million people, are both affected.
The attack has reportedly limited access to electronic patient records.
NHS England has confirmed it is investigating the incident alongside the police, and work is ongoing to reconnect the system.
South Central Ambulance Service Trust attends incidents in Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Hampshire and Buckinghamshire, along with non-emergency coverage for Sussex and Surrey.
South Western Ambulance Service Foundation Trust covers Bristol, Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Somerset, Wiltshire and the Isles of Scilly.
An NHS spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident affecting a small number of ambulance services.
"Our Cyber Security Operations Centre is working with affected organisations to investigate, alongside law enforcement colleagues."