New Forest show scraps rabbit judging amid welfare concerns
- Published
An agricultural show will no longer be judging rabbits after welfare concerns.
The New Forest and Hampshire County Show - which opened on Tuesday - has banned rabbit breeders from competing.
The decision comes after concerns were raised about the size of cages and the fact that rabbits are usually turned over during the judging process.
The British Rabbit Council (BRC) said the practice was an important part of judging, allowing people to see the rabbits' health and hygiene.
It said it believed welfare standards were currently met.
Show chief executive Denis Dooley said: "Animal welfare and safety is more important than anything else in the show.
"The most important thing is, we need help from Defra. They don't provide welfare guidelines for rabbits.
"We need Defra to tell us how they want rabbit showing in the future. Once we have got that we can have a look at it again."
Instead of having a rabbit showing area, the show is hosting a rabbit "village" - a manmade warren made by the Rabbit Welfare Association where the animals can be seen from a distance but can also hide if they want to.
Tansy from Barton on Sea, who did not want to give her surname, was among the people who complained after visiting last year's show.
She said: "I saw 150 rabbits stuffed into tiny little cages, maybe 2ft by 2ft. It upset me incredibly.
"I left in tears. I had to do something about this because I was so shocked."
In a letter published in Fur and Feather earlier this year, Denise Laidlow of the British Rabbit Council said it was important to explain that "an exhibition rabbit is different to a pet rabbit".
She said: "We need to make the public aware that there is no cruelty in turning a rabbit to ensure it is healthy.
"Rabbits are in a happy environment when they are at shows."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.