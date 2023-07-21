Southampton: Naked cyclists set to pedal through city
Naked cyclists are set to pedal through Southampton as part of a protest to call for safer cycling routes and highlight air pollution.
The ride, lasting two and a half hours, is part of The World Naked Bike Ride, a nationwide protest over car culture and oil dependency.
Organisers said those taking part in the "peaceful" protest should ride "as bare as you dare".
Riders are expected to set off from Southampton Common at 18:00 BST.
The cyclists are expected to ride through the city centre before returning to the common at about 20:30.
It is not an offence to be naked in public in England and Wales.
It does become an offence if it can be proved the person stripped off with the intention to upset and shock.
