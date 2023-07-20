Isle of Wight: Charity swimmers among 14 saved after boat hits sunken wreck
Fourteen people, including fundraisers set to relay swim the Isle of Wight, have been rescued after their boat reported striking a sunken wreck.
The crew called the coastguard after the boat rapidly started to take on water off The Needles at 06:00 BST.
The coastguard helicopter and lifeboats from Yarmouth and Freshwater were sent to rescue those onboard.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said all 14 were taken off the motor cruiser to the lifeboats and returned to shore.
The swimmers had been set to lap the island to raise money for Cure Parkinson's.
In a statement the charity said: "Their support boat hit an uncharted wreck and ran into problems. Everyone is okay thankfully but they've had to abort the challenge for today."
The boat is expected to be recovered by its owners.
