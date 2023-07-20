Hampshire health director warns schools of vaping dangers
Hampshire's public health chief has sent a letter warning schools that vaping may have "negative impacts on developing brains".
Simon Bryant said Hampshire County Council was setting up smoking and vaping prevention programmes to support schools and teachers in the county.
He said "brightly coloured" vapes with "many flavours" could be increasing their appeal to young people.
Vaping exposes users to some toxins, but long term risks are still unclear.
Vaping among young people is increasing, despite current laws preventing the sale of nicotine products to anyone under the age of 18.
Research by Action on Smoking and Health suggests that in 2023 some 20.5% of children had tried vaping, up from 13.9% in 2020 before the first Covid lockdown.
In his letter Mr Bryant warns of possible health effects of vaping including "headaches, coughing, insomnia, worsening of asthma symptoms, and throat and mouth irritation" which could have "negative impacts on developing brains".
Hampshire County Council said it was "working to raise awareness and encourage behaviour change to stop smoking and prevent vaping uptake by children and young people".
The local authority was continuing to support people through a stop smoking service, Smokefree Hampshire.
Nationally, the government crackdown on underage vaping in the form of an "illicit vapes enforcement squad" announced in April and backed by £3m of government funding.
Health Minister Neil O'Brien said the squad would "work across the country and clamp down on those businesses who sell vapes to children - which is illegal - and get them hooked on nicotine".