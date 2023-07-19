First white-tailed eagle in 240 years born in south of England
The first white-tailed eagle in 240 years has been born in the south of England.
Conservationists said it was a "landmark" moment in the mission to return the lost species to the country.
It was the first successful breeding attempt released by Forestry England and the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation's project.
The location of the nest has not been disclosed for the birds' welfare, in case they return to breed there again.
White-tailed eagles are Britain's largest birds of prey with a wingspan of up to 2.5m (8.2ft) and were once widespread across England.
Human persecution caused their extinction, with the last pair breeding in southern England in 1780.
A re-introduction project launched by Natural England in 2019 involves bringing young birds from the wild in Scotland over to the Isle of Wight.
Two of the birds released by the project in 2020, originally from the Outer Hebrides and north-west Sutherland, reared the male chick earlier this summer.
Foundation founder Roy Dennis said: "This is a very special moment for everyone who has worked on, supported and followed this ground-breaking project.
"Restoring a breeding population in southern England, where the species was once widespread, has been our ultimate goal. Many thought it was impossible.
"We still have a long way to go, but the feeling of seeing the first pair reach this stage is truly incredible."
The chick has been ringed and fitted with a satellite tag by licensed ornithologists from the foundation so the team can track its daily progress.
Steve Egerton-Read, from Forestry England, said it was an "incredible moment".
He explained: "It is evidence of just how well the eagles are starting to fit back into this landscape and how, with a little help, nature can begin to return and thrive.
"We are hopeful that one of the other pairs that has become established in southern England will choose to nest in a location that we can share with the public in future years."
Forestry England has confirmed plans to release more young white-tailed eagles later this summer from the project team's base on the Isle of Wight.
