Romsey: Crews tackle fire at former aquatic centre
Firefighters have tackled a large fire which spread through buildings at a former aquatic centre.
The fire broke out at the World of Water site on Greatbridge Road, Romsey at about 18:50 BST on Tuesday.
Crews from numerous stations in eight appliances were sent to the fire along with several water carriers.
Due to the large amount of smoke, people living nearby were advised to keep doors and windows closed overnight.
Crews managed to extinguish it shortly before 21:15 but remained overnight to dampen down.
