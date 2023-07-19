Southampton trains delayed due to damaged tracks
- Published
Rail passengers face disruption in Southampton because of damaged tracks.
South Western Railway (SWR) says there are no trains running in or out of Southampton Central from the east end of the station, due to an incident between Southampton and Winchester.
Some services are expected to be diverted or cancelled entirely, with disruption until 10:00 BST. Passengers should check before travelling.
Those heading between Bournemouth and Basingstoke are advised to book a taxi.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.