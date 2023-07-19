Southampton trains delayed due to damaged tracks

A train in a stationSouth Western Railway
South Western Railway says tickets will be accepted at no extra cost on some bus services

Rail passengers face disruption in Southampton because of damaged tracks.

South Western Railway (SWR) says there are no trains running in or out of Southampton Central from the east end of the station, due to an incident between Southampton and Winchester.

Some services are expected to be diverted or cancelled entirely, with disruption until 10:00 BST. Passengers should check before travelling.

Those heading between Bournemouth and Basingstoke are advised to book a taxi.

