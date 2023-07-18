Southampton: Dog stuck for days in suspected stolen car rescued
- Published
A dog has been rescued after spending a number of days locked in a suspected stolen car.
Police were alerted to the stricken canine by residents who noticed the car had remained parked in the Southampton street for days with the animal inside.
Officers were able to remove the dog, which they found laying across the back seats of the car.
After a walk at a nearby park, some food and water the terrier was reunited with its owner.
Police said the car had also been recovered.
