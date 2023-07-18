Southampton: Dog stuck for days in suspected stolen car rescued

Car trapped dogSouthampton Cops
The dog was found locked inside the car which had been left parked in the city centre for several days

A dog has been rescued after spending a number of days locked in a suspected stolen car.

Police were alerted to the stricken canine by residents who noticed the car had remained parked in the Southampton street for days with the animal inside.

Officers were able to remove the dog, which they found laying across the back seats of the car.

After a walk at a nearby park, some food and water the terrier was reunited with its owner.

Police said the car had also been recovered.

Southampton Cops
Officers found the the stricken pooch peering out from the back window of the car

