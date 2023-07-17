Cowes Floating Bridge: Software issue puts chain ferry out of action

Floating BridgeAllan Marsh
Crossings between East Cowes to Cowes have been halted while the software problem on the Floating Bridge is fixed

The Isle of Wight's chain ferry is out of action after suffering a software issue.

The ferry that runs between Cowes and East Cowes was pulled from service on Sunday evening.

Isle of Wight Council said it was "likely" the ferry would be out of action throughout Monday with a launch running for foot passengers.

When Floating Bridge No 6 is not running motorists face a 12-mile detour via Newport.

The £3.2m ferry has been plagued with breakdowns and problems since it started service in 2017.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.