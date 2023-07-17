Cowes Floating Bridge: Software issue puts chain ferry out of action
- Published
The Isle of Wight's chain ferry is out of action after suffering a software issue.
The ferry that runs between Cowes and East Cowes was pulled from service on Sunday evening.
Isle of Wight Council said it was "likely" the ferry would be out of action throughout Monday with a launch running for foot passengers.
When Floating Bridge No 6 is not running motorists face a 12-mile detour via Newport.
The £3.2m ferry has been plagued with breakdowns and problems since it started service in 2017.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.