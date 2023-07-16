Portsmouth and Southsea station closed after 'suspicious' item found
- Published
A railway station was closed after police received reports of a suspicious item.
Portsmouth and Southsea station was shut after after British Transport Police was called to the station on Commercial Road at 07:40 BST.
Nearby homes and businesses were evacuated as a precaution.
Specialist officers later declared the package "non-suspicious" but the station remains closed and "cordons are in the process of being lifted".
Lines between Portsmouth and Chichester were expected to be affected until about 17:45.
Southern Rail has recommended passengers allow extra time to complete their journeys.
Passengers can use their tickets on South Western Rail services between Southampton and Fareham and Clapham Junction or on Stagecoach routes in the area.
Trains are now running to Portsmouth Harbour.
A spokesperson from Southern Rail said: "We apologise for any delay to passenger journeys due to this incident. We hope to resume normal service as soon as possible."
British Transport Police has been contacted for comment.