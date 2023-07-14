M3 shuts westbound between Farnborough and Hook after crash
A crash has led to the closure of a stretch of the M3 in Hampshire.
The motorway has been shut westbound between Junction 4a near Farnborough and Junction 5 near Hook. The slip road at Junction 4a was also closed.
National Highways said the crash involved an overturned vehicle on the westbound carriageway.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has urged drivers to avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes.
Traffic is being diverted off the motorway onto the A327 Minley Road.
