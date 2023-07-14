Former verger jailed for teenager sexual assaults in Hampshire and Southwark
A former cathedral verger has been jailed for sexually assaulting two teenage boys.
Clive McCleester, 77, was sentenced to 16 years on Thursday after pleading guilty to 10 counts of sexual abuse.
The first victim was assaulted between 1969 and 1970, when McCleester was a child welfare supervisor at a Hampshire boarding school.
The second victim was sexually abused when he was the head verger at Southwark Cathedral in the 1980s.
He abused the victim, who was a chorister, at his flat, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
The victims came forward in 2019 and 2020 respectively.
'Lifelong trauma'
McCleester pleaded guilty to carrying out sexual abuse between 1968 and 1987 on 26 June at Inner London Crown Court.
Momata Matin, senior crown prosecutor from the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit in London South, said: "McCleester flagrantly abused his position of authority and trust within the communities he served to commit vile offences against young boys, leaving lifelong trauma.
"The abuse has clearly had a profound impact on the victims.
"I would like to highlight the bravery of the victims and thank them, the witnesses, and the prosecution team, for helping bring McCleester to justice.
"The first victim sadly passed away after giving police his evidence, so was unable to hear the guilty verdict.
"I hope his family can have a sense of peace knowing that justice has been finally served."
