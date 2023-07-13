Isle of Wight Pride called off over forecast wind
- Published
A three day pride event has been cancelled due to forecast strong winds.
Thousands were expected at Isle of Wight Pride featuring music, drag acts and a parade at Eastern Gardens, Ryde Esplanade from Friday until Sunday.
Organisers said: "With a heavy heart... we have taken this decision due to safety concerns."
A yellow wind warning has been issued from 07:00 BST on Friday until 23:59 Saturday when it "will be wet and very windy", the Met Office said.
In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Isle Of Wight Pride said: "We apologise for any inconvenience but safety is of paramount importance."
The event's organisers said they were working to reschedule the event for the 18-20 August.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.