Ryde murder probe: CCTV images released in island murder probe
- Published
Detectives have released CCTV images of two people they want to speak to following the death of a man.
Tommy Barton was found injured on Park Road, Ryde, on the Isle of Wight, in the early hours of 28 May. He died on his way to hospital.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary want to speak to the pair who were in the area at the time.
Cameron Baker, 27, from Sandown, and 27-year-old Rio Scott, from Ryde, have been charged with Mr Barton's murder.
The force said: "We are treating these people as witnesses and wish to speak to them.
"We appreciate that these images are not the best quality but if you recognise yourself in the pictures, or were in the area at the time of this incident and are yet to speak to police, please get in touch."
Mr Barton's family previously described the father-of-one as a "caring and generous man that lived his life to the maximum".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.