Sandown: 'Let’s tackle seaside decay with positivity'
- Published
"Get off social media and stop being negative," a local business owner urges people in Sandown on the Isle of Wight.
The town's seafront is blighted by two so-called "eyesores", the former Ocean Hotel and the Esplanade Hotel - and these have become a focus for many local residents.
Some are fed up with what they feel is inaction over these derelict buildings and have been taking to social media to air their frustrations.
A planning application has been submitted to turn the Esplanade into 14 residential apartments and six holiday lets, though the process is somewhat slower than people would like and both hotels have been handed tidy-up enforcement orders by the local council.
But Jane Derbyshire, who has recently opened a new kiosk cafe on the promenade, believes people should change their outlook and instead focus on the positives of the town.
"I've had a dream since I was really young of a beachside cafe and I've walked past this particular place for 20 years and thought if it ever came up, it would be perfect," she says.
"The people who live within Sandown have to stop their negativity.
"We know what needs to happen but rather just moaning we need to focus on the positive things happening and the small businesses investing in this beautiful bay."
Local independent councillor Debbie Andre says a more streamlined process for enforcement is needed.
"But also it's about tackling the much wider issue of land banking," she adds.
"Developers that come in - they buy properties but without the intention of doing anything with them.
"We need government help to encourage that to stop."
Land banking is when developers buy land and keep it until it is worth more money - and it is perfectly legal.
However, if a site becomes dangerous or a public health hazard, councils can take enforcement action to make them tidy it up.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities says it is "unacceptable for any developer to sit on land and drive up prices".
It continues: "The Secretary of State is clear that we expect them to play their part in delivering affordable housing for communities across the country.
"We are giving councils the power to clamp down on developers who are building too slowly through the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, requiring annual reports on housing delivery so councils can easily identify sites where developers fail to build at an acceptable rate."
Sophie Wade Smith, who owns and operates beach kiosks, beach huts and a beach shop in Sandown, says the area has potential but long-term investment is needed.
She explains: "Sandown is a beautiful bay - stunning beach, really friendly community here - the potential is endless but our repeat visitors are noticing the level of care is dropping."
In the short term, she says the derelict sites should be tidied up and "perhaps cover them with an arts trail".
Ms Wade Smith adds: "But longer term, we will need public investment and encouragement for those private owners to redevelop those sites."
Sandown South councillor Paddy Lightfoot says people focus on the derelict hotels because "they are there every day".
"We see them, we walk past them and there's just complete frustration that nothing seems to happen," he adds.
He says enforcement action is being taken but insists: "That won't solve the problem. All that will do is tidy up the site, it's not going to force the developers to actually develop them."
But Mr Lightfoot says the plans for the Esplanade Hotel will have a double-positive impact: "It will sort out the site but it will also bring more residents into the high street, more life in there.
"At the moment, the back of the hotel along this [sea]front is dead, it's completely sterile because it's the back of a hotel - there's no residents, there's no footfall, there's nothing."
Sandown Town Council has been running a series of events to help create a "Bay Place Plan", including walking tours, youth workshops, business meetings and drop-in sessions for residents.
The aim is to create a vision for the bay area, including Sandown and Shanklin and Lake, which helps the council bid for pots of government money.
Julie Jones Evans, Isle of Wight Council's regeneration lead, says the events will allow networking "with like-minded individuals and forge connections that will last beyond the event".
They will also give islanders a sense of being "part of a collective movement to create a more inclusive, sustainable, and thriving bay area", she adds.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.