East Cowes: Chris Packham campaign tree 'continues to decline'
A landmark tree which was saved from being cut down after an intervention by TV naturalist Chris Packham has weakened to the point of being unsafe, a council has said.
The weeping ash in East Cowes - locally known as the "Umbrella Tree" - has been fenced off by Isle of Wight Council.
It said the tree was a danger to the public.
The authority said it hoped to remove the fence after volunteers installed a frame to support the tree's branches.
Isle of Wight councillor Karl Love said the tree - the only one of its kind on the island - was "sadly dying".
He said: "I want the tree to live as long as possible. It's something the people of East Cowes have grown up with. It has to be made safe."
An inspection of the tree carried out for the council in 2017 found that "an imminent breakage is likely" due to a fungal infection.
Chris Packham subsequently tweeted support for a campaign to save the tree.
In 2018, highways authority Island Roads agreed to reconsider a plan to remove it.
The following year, volunteers agreed to manage the tree, forming the company Friends of the Umbrella Tree Ltd.
Councillor Love said the group was still working on support structure plans.
In a statement, Isle of Wight Council said: "We have continued to carry out regular inspections of the umbrella tree in East Cowes which was identified as suffering from internal decay and heavily kinked crown limb formations.
"Sadly, its condition has continued to decline and has weakened to the point where we must take action to ensure the safety of the public.
"The council hopes to take down the fencing when the detailed design for the support has been approved and the structure is complete."
