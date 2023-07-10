Outrage over Jack the Ripper-themed bar in Southsea prompts rethink
- Published
Owners of a Jack the Ripper-themed bar accused of trading on the notoriety of the infamous serial killer of women say they are changing the venue's décor in response to the controversy.
Billed as an immersive horror bar and restaurant, Ripper and Co, will open later this month near Portsmouth.
The venue's theme has been inspired by real and fictional murderers, including the Ripper, Sweeney Todd and Pennywise.
But publicity about the bar sparked a number of complaints to councillors.
One expert on the all-female victims of the Ripper's murder spree in London's Whitechapel area in 1888 described the launch of the venue as "a real problem", telling the BBC she was concerned people would see the murders as "a sort of joke".
In the wake of the controversy, owner Dan Swan says the venue now plans to partner with a women's rights charity "to help raise awareness".
"We have moved away from original plans in terms of the décor in the venue and are theming it more on classic movie horror characters," he told BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour programme.
"We are working with Portsmouth's City Council and looking at partnering up with a women's rights charity going forward to help raise awareness in the near future," the owner added.
According to Ripper and Co's website, the venue it will be split into two sections - a bar, designed to feel like the streets of Victorian England, and a Victorian speakeasy-style restaurant area.
Publicity shots include one of a young woman in Victorian dress turning her head to view a grim looking man in top hat and overcoat who seems to be stalking her.
Mr Swan told the BBC: "There is always a fine line when working on things like this, we are working really hard not to upset anyone."
He also said that the news of the bar opening had been met with excitement and positive comments, as well as criticism.
Historian Hallie Rubenhold wrote The Five, which explores the lives of Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes and Mary Jane Kelly - who were killed by the serial killer.
She said the launch of a themed bar was "a real problem" and expressed concerns that people thought of the Victorian-era murders as "a sort of joke".
Ms Rubenhold added: "It's a gag to some people. But the reality is this person brutally murdered five - or maybe more - women, who were on the margins of society and this caused ripples through their community.
"It was terrible for their family and they have descendants alive today. One of them, a descendant of Annie Chapman lives near Portsmouth and he's not thrilled about this.
"These were real women, Jack the Ripper was a real person - it's not Jekyll and Hyde or Frankenstein."
Portsmouth city council has granted the venue and alcohol licence, but councillor Ian Holder said venue names were not covered by licensing laws.
He added: "We are in direct contact with the owner of the bar to highlight and address people's understandable concerns as part of the work we are already doing with venues to tackle violence against women and girls.
"We are working with partner organisations in the city to establish a network of businesses and venues where staff are trained to look out for abusive behaviour and support those who have experienced harassment or sexual violence."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.