Havant garden fire: Two treated for smoke inhalation
- Published
Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in a garden spread to outbuildings and vehicles.
Firefighters were sent to the back garden fire on Hermitage Way, Havant on Wednesday shortly after 16:00 BST.
Neighbours were forced to leave their homes after it spread to a garage, a caravan, trees and several outbuildings and gas cylinders were found.
The fire service said two motorcycles, a car and a shed were destroyed by the fire which also damaged the house.
Crews from six fire stations were sent to the blaze which took over five hours to put out and damp down.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said the two casualties were treated by ambulance crews at the scene.
The fire service said once the gas cylinders were cooled residents were allowed to return to their homes.
