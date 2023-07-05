Barton on Sea crash: Car passenger, 91, dies after vehicle hits wall
A 91-year-old man has died after a car being driven by an 84-year-old woman crashed into a wall.
Police were called at about 12.40 BST on Tuesday to the A337 Christchurch Road in Barton on Sea, Hampshire.
The pair, from Wootton, New Forest, were in a blue Honda HR-V when the car came off the carriageway, police said.
The car passenger died in hospital from his injuries. The driver remains in a serious condition. Police have appealed for witnesses and dascham footage.
