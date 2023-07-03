Andover woman, 36, charged with murdering 62-year-old man
- Published
A woman has been charged with murdering a 62-year-old man who was found dead at his flat.
Stuart Crocker's body was found by paramedics at the building in New Street, Andover, Hampshire, shortly before 12:00 BST on Wednesday.
Winter Swan-Miller, 36, of New Street, has been charged with murder, police said.
She has been remanded in custody to appear before Basingstoke magistrates on Tuesday.
A 43-year-old man from Aldridge, West Midlands, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been bailed while inquiries continue, police added.
In a statement, Mr Crocker's family said they were "shocked and saddened" to hear of his death.
They said: "He lived his life the way he wanted to and no-one had the right to take that away from him."
Police have appealed for people with relevant information to contact them through an online portal.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.