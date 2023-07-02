Ryde Pier: Man and dog rescued from trapped sailing boat
- Published
Lifeboat crews have rescued a man and his dog after their sailing boat crashed into a pier on the Isle of Wight and got stuck.
The large boat became trapped among the supports of Ryde Pier on Saturday evening after its anchor failed to hold.
The pair were taken onboard the Calshot RNLI lifeboat and helped onto the pier.
The 200-year-old pier was closed to traffic after the boat stayed wedged under the pier overnight.
The stricken vessel has since been removed and was towed to a nearby harbour, allowing the pier to be reopened.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.