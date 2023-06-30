Andover murder: Woman and man arrested

The Signals housing development in AndoverGoogle
Officers were called to The Signals in New Street where the man's body was found

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found at a block of flats.

The man, 62, was discovered at The Signals in New Street, Andover, shortly before 12:00 BST on Wednesday.

A 36-year-old woman from Andover was arrested in Birmingham on suspicion of murder. Hampshire Constabulary also arrested a 43-year-old man from Aldridge on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The man and woman remain in custody.

Formal identification is yet to take place but the man's next-of-kin has been informed, police said.

Officers added there would be an increased police presence in the area while officers conducted inquiries.

Anyone with information or footage that may help with the investigation can submit it via the force's online portal.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.