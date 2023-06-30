Portsmouth dog has 'risky' op after eating 14 screws
A dog had to be rushed to the vet for an emergency operation after swallowing 14 metal screws.
Mazikine, a four-year-old cane cross from Portsmouth, ate the screws while her owners were busy doing some DIY.
Lola Mai-Wellington and her husband only realised when their pet began vomiting blood.
She threw up eight of the screws, but x-rays confirmed she still had six in her stomach, leaving vets no choice but to do a "risky" operation.
Ms Mai-Wellington, who adopted Mazikine as a puppy, said she was in the process of converting the area under her stairs into a "dog kennel" for her.
She said: "The pot of screws was on a shelf in there and someone must have knocked it off onto the floor, without us realising.
"Once I noticed them, I quickly swept them up, not knowing Mazikine had already spotted them."
Mazikine was taken to the PDSA Pet Hospital, where she was sedated before going into surgery.
Veterinary surgeon Emily Sharp said the screws could have caused "serious internal damage" such as "tears in her stomach and intestines".
The charity offered to waive the £887 fee for the operation, after Ms Mai-Wellington raised concerns about covering the cost.
The couple are relieved that Mazikine is alright, saying she "has helped our family through so much".
"We'd do anything for her," Ms Mai-Wellington added.