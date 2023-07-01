Isle of Wight: Cyclists lap island in memory of schoolgirl
- Published
Dozens of cyclists are pedalling around the Isle of Wight to raise money for charity after the death of an 11-year-old schoolgirl.
Brooke, from Southampton, was diagnosed with brain cancer in April 2019. She died 11 months later.
Riders are taking on one of three distances, a 68-mile (109km) lap, a clockwise and an anti-clockwise circuit, or a 100 mile (160km) trail.
Cyclists trained for a year for the ride in aid of Brain Tumour Research.
The 68-miler set off at 09:00 BST, and riders taking on the longer distances got under way at 08:00.
Brooke was diagnosed with an inoperable midline glioma after she developed a droop on one side of her face in April 2019.
Her parents raised more than £200,000 to pay for monthly trips to New York to pick up chemotherapy medication and for private treatment.
Simon Warren, from Hedge End, who is best friends with Brooke's dad Dan, is among those taking on the single lap.
He said: "Dan is proud and grateful that we are continuing to fund the fight in Brooke's memory.
"I witnessed the family go through a terrible time, learning first-hand that there is no cure and a lack of treatment options available in the UK.
"Although it's too late for Brooke, we want to make sure no other family has to go through the loss and devastation caused by this disease."
The cycling event was originally set up by Simon Tier from Fareham six years ago, after he lost his best friend of 30 years aged 47 to the disease.
To date it has raised nearly £41,000 for the charity, which has contributed towards more than two weeks of research.
Brain Tumour Research has started a campaign calling on the government to set aside £35m for research each year.
A petition hopes to reach 100,000 signatures by 31 October to prompt a parliamentary debate.
In 2018, then Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed the government would double investment to £40m for research to tackle the disease.
The funding was announced in honour of Dame Tessa Jowell, who died from brain cancer that year.
To date it has spent £15m, according to Brain Tumour Research.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.