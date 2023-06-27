Southampton: Princess of Wales praises centre for women and children
The Princess of Wales has officially opened a family-friendly residential centre designed to provide a safe environment for women and their children as they go through the courts.
The Hope Street Centre in Southampton, Hampshire, has been developed by the One Small Thing Charity.
It provides an alternative to prison for women, allowing them to remain with their children and receive support.
Kate met staff and supporters of the pilot project during her visit.
She was also able to chat with women who have had experience of the system.
The centre has been designed "by and for women" to create a "welcoming home environment, designed with light-filled communal as well as private spaces" along with a 24-hour hub, onsite creche and play areas for children, the charity said.
Speaking to users of the centre, Kate said: "This is such an inspirational place."
She also placed a handwritten message of support on a tree in the centre's courtyard that read: "I see you and I am with you.
"Good luck in all that lies ahead. Catherine."
The princess was escorted around Hope Street by prison philanthropist and founder and chairwoman of One Small Thing, Lady Edwina Grosvenor.
She said: "There is a different way that we can deal with women and children in the justice system in this country.
"I wanted to build something and prove that we could do it differently by actually building it."
One Small Thing is being independently monitored by the University of Southampton, the Prison Reform Trust and justice consultancy EP:IC for its development of the scheme.
Kate's visit comes as part her drive to raise awareness of the importance of early years for children which has seen her help launch the long-term campaign Shaping US with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
