Hampshire: Residents fearful after vandalism at beach huts
- Published
Some residents have been left feeling "vulnerable" after their beach huts were targeted by vandalism and anti-social behaviour.
A number of people who own beach huts along Hordle Cliffs, near Milford-on-Sea, in Hampshire said they have had their properties damaged.
Residents have blamed youngsters who reportedly gather at the site in the evening and often drink.
New Forest District Council has pledged to step up patrols in the area.
Paul Major, a member of the New Forest Beach Hut Owners' Association, said some beach huts' doors were broken, handrails went missing and decking was burnt.
"We don't mind the youths coming down, having fun, enjoying themselves," he said.
"But to come down and enjoying themselves and take it to the extend of wrecking people's belongings, it's property damage."
Christine Davis has owned her hut for 30 years but said recent events had made her feel nervous.
"I love to see the kids come down if only they didn't have the drink," she said.
"I don't like to come down on my own. If other people have gone I do feel vulnerable."
The district council said it was aware of the problems and would be employing a security company to undertake patrols at the site "as a deterrent to any such activity".
In a statement the council added: "We will be considering other avenues to engage with schools and parents to discourage the sort of unacceptable activities experienced at Hordle Cliff."
The beach hut owners said they hoped the message would get through.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.