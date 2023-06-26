Barry Cairns: Tribute to beloved" father found dead in stream
A father whose body was found in a stream on a housing estate will be forever missed, his family have said.
Barry Cairns, 53, was discovered in Hermitage Stream in Leigh Park, Havant, early on 19 June.
The father-of-four has been described by his family as a "cheeky chap" who "always looked on the bright side of life".
Two people have been charged in connection with the death which police are treating as suspicious.
In a statement, Mr Cairns' family said: "Most people would describe Barry as a caring and cheeky chap, who if he could, would always help those in need.
"He was someone that always looked on the bright side of life and could put a smile on your face, even in terrible times. His character is one that will be remembered and missed forever.
"There are no words to describe our sorrow for someone who was a loving father, son, partner, grandfather, brother and friend. We will forever miss him."
The family also expressed their thanks to "everyone for their condolences and support during this difficult time, particularly those who have aided the investigation".
A 47-year-old man, of Leigh Park, and a man, 42, of no fixed abode, have been charged with perverting the course of justice and were due to appear last Friday.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has set up a dedicated online portal for members of the public to submit information.
