Southampton: Placenta found near hospital confirmed as human
A placenta found near a hospital was from a recent human birth, police have said.
It was discovered off Dale Road in Southampton last Wednesday morning near the Spire Hospital.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said test findings "indicate this discovery to be a human placenta".
The force said it was "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of the mother and child.
Appealing directly to the mother, Ch Insp Marcus Kennedy said: "I understand that this must be a very distressing time for you and that you may be frightened, but we want to make sure you are getting the right help and care."
The officer asked anyone who has concerns about someone who has recently been pregnant, or think may have been pregnant or given birth recently without support, to contact the force.
Officers remain in the area of Holly Brook Park.
