Large fire sweeps through Hartley Wintney forest

Warren Heath Plantation, Hartley Wintney.HIWFRS
Crews have been working overnight to put out the fire which started on Sunday

A fire has engulfed a large area of forest in Hampshire.

Crews from across the county have been tackling the 15-hectare (37 acres) fire overnight at Warren Heath Plantation at Star Hill, Hartley Wintney.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said at its height 16 pumps were on site along with numerous support appliances

The service said Forestry England were also at the scene helping crews create fire breaks to stop the fire spreading.

The fire service said it expected crews to remain at the site for several days and has has urged people to avoid the area of the forest near the quarry.

HIWFRS
The fire sent large plumes of smoke across the area on Sunday afternoon

