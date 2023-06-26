Large fire sweeps through Hartley Wintney forest
- Published
A fire has engulfed a large area of forest in Hampshire.
Crews from across the county have been tackling the 15-hectare (37 acres) fire overnight at Warren Heath Plantation at Star Hill, Hartley Wintney.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said at its height 16 pumps were on site along with numerous support appliances
The service said Forestry England were also at the scene helping crews create fire breaks to stop the fire spreading.
The fire service said it expected crews to remain at the site for several days and has has urged people to avoid the area of the forest near the quarry.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.