Isle of Wight: Tribute to 'treasured' teen after fatal motorcycle crash
Parents have paid tribute to their "amazing and treasured" teenage son who died when his motorcycle collided with a car.
Jake Hall, 17, from Freshwater, Isle of Wight, crashed on the A3054 Hill Lane at the junction with Pixley Hill at about 17:30 BST on Friday.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have appealed for witnesses who saw the white KTM motorcycle or the white Ford Fiesta involved.
In a statement, Mr Hall's family said he was "gentle, kind, loving and funny" and would be "forever missed by all his family and close friends".
