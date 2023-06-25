Southampton refugee parade celebrates city's rich history
A city has marked Refugee Week with a parade, speakers and cultural activities.
More than 100 people came together in for the event in Southampton on Saturday aimed at supporting asylum seekers.
Event organisers said they had been inspired by wanting to "celebrate refugees who have brought so much to Southampton".
The parade, which led to Palmerston Park, featured musical performances.
The celebration was opened by the Lord Mayor and community leaders, before the public could enjoy activities like writing a sign in Farsi, traditional Ukrainian tapestry, and games from Hong Kong.
Saturday's celebration was organised by local refugee charities City Life Education and Action for Refugees (CLEAR), Southampton Action, Southampton and Winchester Visitors Group (SWVG) and Southampton Stand Up To Racism.
Organiser Jenny Corrick said: "Refugees have brought so much to this country and Southampton, bringing their skills, trades, expertise.
"We want to celebrate and also show our support for people who have been through terrible harm and hardship and had to leave their own homes [and] culture."
Kennedy Inyhole, an opposition politician with Uganda's Democratic Party, is seeking asylum after being targeted by the police, leaving his family in the country.
He attended the event and said: "I had to escape with no-one knowing where I was heading.
"No-one wants to seek asylum [but] I was severely beaten - I almost lost my life. I seek justice for my country and peace is what I'm fighting for."
One participant, Jenny, added: "Refugees have brought so much to this country.
"Since the 1500s people have been arriving in Southampton, bringing their skills, trades and expertise and they continue to do so."
