Isle of Wight: Motorcyclist, 17, dies in collision
A 17-year-old has been killed in a collision on the Isle of Wight.
The incident happened on Hill Lane, at the junction with Pixley Hill in Freshwater, at 17:32 BST on Friday.
Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses to the collision between a white Ford Fiesta and white KTM motorcycle.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 17-year-old male from Freshwater, died at the scene.
The force confirmed his family was being supported by specialist officers.
Police are urging anyone with information about the incident, or driving on the A3054 around 17:30, to get in touch.
