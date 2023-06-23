Police search after placenta found near Southampton hospital
Efforts to identify a woman who has recently given birth are continuing after what is believed to be a human placenta was found near a hospital.
The discovery was made off Dale Road in Southampton, close to the Spire Hospital, on Wednesday morning.
Police said there was currently no criminal investigation but they urgently wanted to trace the mother.
Ch Insp Marcus Kennedy said there was "real concern" over the welfare of the woman and her child.
"These next few days are key to getting them support. This is about getting someone that urgent care they need after giving birth," he added.
He said it was discovered by two members of the public and reported to police.
'Concern for welfare'
Initial examinations showed it likely to be a human placenta but further tests are being carried out for confirmation.
Describing it as "fresh", Ch Insp Kennedy said the birth was recent.
He said there was an "urgent case of concern for welfare" of the woman involved and appealed for information about her identity.
Appealing directly to the mother, he said: "Please don't be afraid, I suspect you are very scared and worried.
"Whatever the circumstances, there is no judgement, no criminal investigation, we are here to help and the NHS are here to help - this is about looking after you and your child," he added.
