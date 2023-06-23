Fareham: Substantial cash find prompts police appeal for owner
- Published
The owner of a "substantial amount" of cash is being sought by police after it was handed in to a shop.
Two "honest" people found the money on 20 June and unsuccessfully tried to reunite it with its owner, Hampshire police said.
The force said the amount and locations involved were not being given to "help us prove the owner's identity".
Anyone trying to claim the cash, being kept at at Fareham Police Station, would have prove it belongs to them.
Posting on its Facebook page, the force said: "Did you, or someone you know, lose a substantial amount of money on 20th June?
"If so, we have it at Fareham Police Station, Quay Street and we would love to be able to give it back to you."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.