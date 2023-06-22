Barry Cairns death: Police given more time to question murder suspects
Detectives have been given more time to question two suspects over the death of a man found in a stream in Hampshire.
Barry Cairns, 53, was found dead at Hermitage Stream in Leigh Park, Havant, early on Tuesday.
Hampshire Constabulary said on Wednesday magistrates had granted an extra 30 hours to question a 47-year-old man held on suspicion of murder.
A second suspect, aged 42, can be held for a further 15 hours, as authorised by a senior officer on Thursday.
