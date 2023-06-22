Hampshire: Police appeal to find owner of wedding dress
- Published
The owner of a wedding dress is being sought after it was found by police at the side of a busy road.
Hampshire police were called to clear debris from the southbound carriage way of the A3(M) near Waterlooville, Hampshire, on Thursday.
Officers said the dress, along with what appears to be a wedding memento box, were recovered near junction 4 at Purbrook.
People can contact police if they think the dress is theirs.
A post on the force's Facebook page said: "We kept hold of it in case someone was hoping to be reunited with their items."
It added: "If the box is yours, please call us on 101 with reference 44230248325" and that "proof of ownership will be required".
