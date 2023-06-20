Police investigate after man's body found in Leigh Park stream
The body of a man has been found in a stream on a housing estate in Hampshire.
Police said they were treating the death as suspicious following the discovery in Leigh Park, Havant, early on Tuesday.
Hampshire Constabulary said officers were called to the stream near Chalton Crescent just after 07:00 BST.
The force said there would continue to be a police presence in the area and appealed to the public for information.
A spokesperson said: "The death is being treated as suspicious at this time, and enquiries remain in the early stages to establish the wider circumstances surrounding the death."
