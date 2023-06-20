Upset over Old Portsmouth 'alien creature' sewage pipe works
Residents claim they have been "left in the dark" about major sewage works in a historical area of Portsmouth.
Southern Water began constructing a temporary overground sewage pipe through Old Portsmouth earlier this month.
Local people insisted they were not informed about the project to upgrade pipes between Pier Road and Eastney pumping stations.
Southern Water said the work would help prevent flooding in the future.
Resident Anna Koor said it was having a "huge impact" on traffic in the area.
"A huge iron pipe that looks like an alien creature landed without us knowing why. We've been left to speculate and wonder and actually think the worst," she said.
"There is very little trust as to what's happening and no explainer on the site."
Fellow resident Sharon Morris said: "There is a lot going on which all arrived suddenly with no news or explanation.
"It's enormous - no-one has shared any explanation with us residents about what's going on. Instead we are left in the dark."
Bob Comlay, from the Solent Protection Society, said: "It's bizarre. All that people have is disruption and a lot of questions.
"A flyer was pushed through doors which said frankly nothing. It was a missed opportunity."
Southern Water's head of waste water networks Alex Saunders said it had "made some efforts" to inform residents about the works.
"We had to work quickly and take the opportunity of summer weather," he said.
"We're trying to bear in mind community access and people's use of parks and the seafront while also doing some pretty major work."
He said the project would protect 50 homes from flooding and the aim was to have it completed before the Victorious Festival in Southsea at the end of August.
