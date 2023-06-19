Woman dies after Eastleigh crash
A woman has died after a crash between a pedestrian and a car.
The incident happened at the junction of Ainsley Gardens and Royston Avenue in Eastleigh, Hampshire at about 11:22 BST on 14 June.
A 78-year-old woman, from Eastleigh suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she late died, according to Hampshire Constabulary.
The police said her family had been informed and was being supported by specialist officers.
Witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage has been urged to contact the police.
