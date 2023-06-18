In pictures: George Ezra headlines Isle of Wight Festival

George EzraIsle of Wight Festival
George Ezra performed hits including Green Green Grass as he headlined on day three of the festival

Chart-topping singer-songwriter George Ezra and electronic music duo The Chemical Brothers topped the bill on day three of the Isle of Wight Festival.

Ezra played crowd-pleasing hits including Budapest and Green Green Grass, while The Chemical Brothers put on a typically immersive audio-video display that kept the crowds dancing into the night.

Earlier in the day, N-Dubz, Sam Ryder, Anne-Marie, Gabrielle and Girlband also took to the stage.

The Manic Street Preachers, Blondie and Robbie Williams will bring the curtain down later on the four-day event.

Isle of Wight Festival
The 30-year-old hitmaker enjoyed the adulation of thousands of fans
Isle of Wight Festival
Crowds were treated to fireworks during Ezra's set
Getty Images
The Chemical Brothers finished the main stage's entertainment for the day
Getty Images
The duo's set lit up the stage with eye-catching visual displays
Isle of Wight Festival
Eurovision sensation Sam Ryder entertained the crowds earlier in the day
Isle of Wight Festival
Ryder played crowd favourite Spaceman during his set
Isle of Wight Festival
Hip hop group N-Dubz were also a hit with festival-goers
Isle of Wight Festival
Some fans travelled the length of the country to see the band
Isle of Wight Festival
Revellers also enjoyed the festival away from the main stage as they soaked up the atmosphere

