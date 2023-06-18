In pictures: George Ezra headlines Isle of Wight Festival
- Published
Chart-topping singer-songwriter George Ezra and electronic music duo The Chemical Brothers topped the bill on day three of the Isle of Wight Festival.
Ezra played crowd-pleasing hits including Budapest and Green Green Grass, while The Chemical Brothers put on a typically immersive audio-video display that kept the crowds dancing into the night.
Earlier in the day, N-Dubz, Sam Ryder, Anne-Marie, Gabrielle and Girlband also took to the stage.
The Manic Street Preachers, Blondie and Robbie Williams will bring the curtain down later on the four-day event.
