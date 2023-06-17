Hampshire PC pleads not guilty to making up alleged assault
A police officer has denied two charges of perverting the course of justice.
PC Nadia Thurley, of Hampshire Constabulary, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Friday accused of falsely alleging she was assaulted by a man on 5 July and 25 July 2021.
The 28-year-old, of Kingfield Green in Woking, Surrey, will next appear at the same court on 6 October.
Hampshire police has previously confirmed that PC Thurley was suspended from duty.
