In pictures: Pulp headline Isle of Wight Festival
- Published
Britpop legends Pulp have treated thousands of 90s music fans to a headline performance of some of their classic hits at the Isle of Wight Festival.
Jarvis Cocker's band played hits including Disco 2000 and Common People on the main stage on Friday night to finish the festival's third day.
The Chemical Brothers, N-Dubz, Anne-Marie, Sam Ryder and George Ezra were among the acts set to take to the stage on Saturday.
The Manic Street Preachers, Blondie and Robbie Williams will finish the festival on Sunday.
