In pictures: Pulp headline Isle of Wight Festival

Jarvis Cocker's Pulp headlined the Isle of Wight Festival on Friday

Britpop legends Pulp have treated thousands of 90s music fans to a headline performance of some of their classic hits at the Isle of Wight Festival.

Jarvis Cocker's band played hits including Disco 2000 and Common People on the main stage on Friday night to finish the festival's third day.

The Chemical Brothers, N-Dubz, Anne-Marie, Sam Ryder and George Ezra were among the acts set to take to the stage on Saturday.

The Manic Street Preachers, Blondie and Robbie Williams will finish the festival on Sunday.

The band entertained audiences with hits including Disco 2000 and Common People
Sophie Ellis-Bextor also took to the stage on Friday
About 55,000 people are expected to descend on the four-day event
The Clause entertained crowds during the afternoon on Friday
Thousands of festival-goers went out in the afternoon sun to watch The Clause
Push the Button was among the hits performed by Sugababes on Friday
The festival runs until Sunday and has already seen performances from the likes of Sugababes and OneRepublic
Revellers have so far been able to enjoy mostly bright and sunny conditions since the festival started on Thursday

