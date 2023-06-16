King's Birthday Honours 2023: Muscular dystrophy CEO made MBE
The founder of a muscular dystrophy (MD) charity has been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours list.
Michael McGrath, from Clanfield in Hampshire, offers "dream" experiences to bring joy to young people with the condition.
He has been appointed an MBE for charitable services to people with MD.
Elsewhere in Hampshire, Paralympian Lucy Shuker has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to sport.
The 43-year-old, from Fleet, is one of Britain's most successful wheelchair tennis players, winning three Paralympic medals for Great Britain.
Mr McGrath started his journey after being diagnosed with MD when he was 18.
He said said his organisation, Muscle Help Foundation, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, is about "boosting confidence, social connection and bringing families together".
So far, he and his wife have hosted 478 Muscle Dreams, which have included interviewing Al Pacino and bringing 75 families together for the London 2012 Paralympic Games.
The pair aim to reach 657 dreams - one for every muscle in the human body.
Of the honour, Mr McGrath said: "It was a very special moment, etched in my memory for the rest of my life."
He has dedicated the award to his wife, "she brings all of her energy and her selflessness - she's the strongest woman I know", he said.
In 2004, he became the first disabled person in the world to have led expeditions to both the North and South Poles.