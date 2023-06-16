King's Birthday Honours 2023: Muscular dystrophy CEO made MBE

Michael McGrath and children from the Muscle Help FoundationMuscle Help Foundation
The Muscle Help Foundation has hosted 478 dreams, which aim to give young children with MD and their families a sense of confidence and connection
By Minreet Kaur & Jaysim Hanspal
The founder of a muscular dystrophy (MD) charity has been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours list.

Michael McGrath, from Clanfield in Hampshire, offers "dream" experiences to bring joy to young people with the condition.

He has been appointed an MBE for charitable services to people with MD.

Elsewhere in Hampshire, Paralympian Lucy Shuker has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to sport.

Cedric Lecocq / FFT
Lucy Shuker suffered a T4 spinal cord injury (SCI) in 2001

The 43-year-old, from Fleet, is one of Britain's most successful wheelchair tennis players, winning three Paralympic medals for Great Britain.

Mr McGrath started his journey after being diagnosed with MD when he was 18.

He said said his organisation, Muscle Help Foundation, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, is about "boosting confidence, social connection and bringing families together".

So far, he and his wife have hosted 478 Muscle Dreams, which have included interviewing Al Pacino and bringing 75 families together for the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

The pair aim to reach 657 dreams - one for every muscle in the human body.

Muscle Help Foundation
Michael McGrath visited the Arctic in 2002 and Antarctica in 2004

Of the honour, Mr McGrath said: "It was a very special moment, etched in my memory for the rest of my life."

He has dedicated the award to his wife, "she brings all of her energy and her selflessness - she's the strongest woman I know", he said.

In 2004, he became the first disabled person in the world to have led expeditions to both the North and South Poles.

