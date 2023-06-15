Southampton: Lorry crash shuts road near ferry terminal
A crash involving a lorry has led to the closure of a city centre road near a ferry terminal.
Police have closed the A33 at Town Quay, Southampton, between the High Street and Bugle Street.
The crash has brought down power cables on the road near the entrance to the Red Funnel car ferry terminal.
Thousands of people are due to head to the Isle of Wight from the terminal for the Isle Of Wight Festival, which starts later.
The ferry terminal can currently only be accessed from the Mayflower Park side.
People are being urged to avoid the area.
