Isle of Wight Festival 2023: Island braces for influx of revellers
- Published
An operation to maintain traffic flows during the Isle of Wight Festival comes into force later.
About 55,000 people are expected to descend on Seaclose Park, Newport, for the sold-out four-day event.
A one-way system will be in place along Fairlee Road from Wednesday lunchtime and all outbound traffic from Newport will be directed up Staplers Road.
Residents are being urged to avoid the main festival traffic routes until next Tuesday.
The headliners at this year's event will be Pulp, Robbie Williams, George Ezra and Chemical Brothers.
They will be joined by many other artists including Anne Marie, Mika, James Bay and former One Direction member Niall Horan.
Shuttle buses will be transporting festivalgoers to and from the island's major ports and towns.
Isle of Wight Council said it would be posting traffic information on its website.
