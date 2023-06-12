M27: Long delays after motorway crash near Southampton
Motorists faced delays of more than one hour and 45 minutes after a motorway crash.
The four-vehicle crash happened on the M27's eastbound carriageway between Junction 2 at Ower and Junction 3 for Southampton shortly before 07:50 BST
The queues stretched as far back as the A31 at Cadnam in the New Forest.
National Highways said the motorway fully reopened shortly before 10:00 but drivers were being urged to allow extra time while queues cleared.
