M27: Long delays after motorway crash near Southampton

M27Google
Drivers were being urged to re-route or delay their journey following the crash near Southampton

Motorists faced delays of more than one hour and 45 minutes after a motorway crash.

The four-vehicle crash happened on the M27's eastbound carriageway between Junction 2 at Ower and Junction 3 for Southampton shortly before 07:50 BST

The queues stretched as far back as the A31 at Cadnam in the New Forest.

National Highways said the motorway fully reopened shortly before 10:00 but drivers were being urged to allow extra time while queues cleared.

