Sailor finishes epic voyage around 262 islands of England and Wales
A sailor has completed an epic four-year challenge to circumnavigate 262 islands around England and Wales.
Ken Fowler, from Mudeford in Dorset, made his final journey sailing around the Isle of Wight on Wednesday.
The island sail, which took more than 12 hours, was the longest the 57-year-old made in his 4m (13ft) dinghy Yoda since starting the challenge in 2019.
Mr Fowler has raised more than £66,000 for Cancer Research UK and Oakhaven Hospice.
The former air traffic controller took on the challenge after his father died from cancer more than 30 years ago at the age of 50.
He said: "I was 24 and he was one of six siblings, five of whom have died from the disease.
"I have a picture of my dad and my mother-in-law on the boat with me and the whole event has been an emotional roller coaster.
"I'm so grateful to everyone who has supported me."
He was greeted by a crowd of well-wishers as he returned to Mudeford Quay at about 19:00 BST on Wednesday, having set off on the final part of his voyage at 05:15.
He added that the total distance sailed during the challenge was "the same as sailing from Land's End all the way to the Canary Islands".
"I'm definitely looking forward to a rest," he said.
"It's been all consuming and really tough at times. Sailing on Yoda is like sitting in your bathtub - it's as wet as sitting in it too!"
Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK's spokesperson for Dorset, said: "A challenge on this scale takes courage, commitment and real grit and determination to face such tough conditions time and time again, for the sake of others.
"We are incredibly grateful to him for his continuing effort to support our life-saving research. We hope he enjoys a well-deserved rest back on dry land."
